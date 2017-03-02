RI tax refunds up 11 percent from last year, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has already refunded more than $84 million in state tax refunds, according to new data from the state’s Division of Taxation.

Year to date, the average refund is $557.27. That’s up about 11 percent from last year’s year-to-date average of $503.25.

Though the amount of money refunded is up, the number of refunds is down. So far, Rhode Island has issued 151,748 refunds. At the same time last year, more than 153,000 refunds had already been issued. About 9 percent fewer returns have been filed, according to the Division of Taxation.

“We are current,” Robert Hull, director of the state Department of Revenue, told the House Committee on Finance. “We are now ahead of where we were last season and we have every reason to believe this should be a good season. We’ll know as we get through it.”

Last tax season, Call 12 for Action reported extensively on refund delays that affected thousands of people. State officials told us last year’s delays were caused, in part, by heightened fraud screening.

To check the status of your Rhode Island State refund, use the state’s online search tool, “Where’s My Refund?” It’s typically updated on Fridays.

