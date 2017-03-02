Search underway after ACI inmate escapes

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The State Police and Department of Corrections are investigating after an ACI inmate escaped from a work detail in Cranston this morning.

According to J.R. Ventura, spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, minimum-security inmate Rony Martinez-Pereyra walked away Thursday morning before 10 a.m. while working outside the ACI facility on DOC grounds. The State Police and DOC are investigating and attempting to locate him.

Martinez-Pereyra was serving concurrent three-year sentences for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced last November.