Sinbad LIVE at The Comedy Connection

Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All-Time,” actor and comedian Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades.

Sinbad has recently appeared on Disney’s Planes, Comedy Bang Bang, The Eric Andre Show, FX Television series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice.

Sinbad produced and starred in his own WE TV’s reality show, SINBAD: It’s Just family.

He has done six one-hour comedy specials in his long comedy career, four on HBO and the last two on Comedy Central…and he’s not stopping anytime soon!

Sinbad will be at The Comedy Connection in East Providence:

The Comedy Connection:

Thu, Mar 2, 2017

7:30 PM and 10:00 PM

Fri, Mar 3, 2017

8:00 PM and 10:30 PM