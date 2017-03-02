Strong winds cause damage, power outages across S. New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News is receiving reports of damage around Southern New England as strong winds blow through the area.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire region through 7 p.m. Thursday with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Due to the conditions, CCRI canceled all classes and activities at its Knight Campus in Warwick.

Fallen trees were reported in Johnston, West Warwick, and on Route 146 in North Providence while in Seekonk, a sign crashed down onto a parked car.

According to our Power Outage Database, more than 7,500 households were without power as of 4:15 p.m.

