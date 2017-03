WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Westerly Police Department is asking the public to help locate two teenagers that were reported missing on Thursday.

Khia Lake, 16, and Adrian Reno, 14, were last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Granite Street.

Officials believe they may in the New York City area.

Police ask anyone who has seen them, has been in contact with them, or know their location is asked to call Westerly PD at 401-596-2022.