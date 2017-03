SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested three additional suspects as part of a months-long investigation into cocaine dealing in South Kingstown.

Police said 28-year-old Benjamin Lindley of Narragansett, 27-year-old Erin Pardee of North Kingstown, and 31-year-old James Rodrigues of South Kingstown were taken into custody and arraigned Friday.

Friday’s arrests brought the total number of people charged in the case to seven. Four suspects were arrested Thursday.