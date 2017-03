PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman at Slater Park.

A witness says she saw Christian Montoya, 24, sitting alone in his parked car on Friday, February 24th and when she walked by, he exposed himself.

When confronted by police, he admitted to the crime and was charged with indecent exposure.

If you are aware of any similar incidents involving Montoya, you’re asked to call Pawtucket Police at (401) 727-9100.