Auditor finds serious problems at nonprofit chaired by Rep. Williams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A report ordered by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has found serious financial problems at a nonprofit chaired by Rep. Anastasia Williams that has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers over the years.

Auditor General Dennis Hoyle said the financial condition of the nonprofit, the John Hope Settlement House, “has steadily deteriorated” and it will likely need to file for receivership if the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families succeeds in revoking the license for the group’s day care.

“Operating reserves have been depleted and current operations are almost entirely dependent on one income stream of federal/state revenue for child care,” Hoyle wrote. John Hope is under “financial stress” and “lacks effective controls over its accounting and financial reporting functions,” he said.

Hoyle also said John Hope owns a significant amount of empty space that strains its limited resources, and said its leaders were unable to provide “reliable operating results” for 2015-16. He emphasized that his office did not audit John Hope’s financial statements or test the accuracy of the data the organization provided.

The 13-page report, released at 4:30 p.m. Friday with no advance notice, was requested by Mattiello last June after he made a last-minute decision to remove a $300,000 taxpayer grant to John Hope from the proposed state budget. The grant was cut the same day Providence pulled taxpayer funding for the group due to financial concerns.

John Hope received $850,000 in taxpayer-funded grants from the General Assembly over the three years before Mattiello pulled funding. The R.I. Department of Human Services also reported paying its day care center $629,000 in 2015 and $455,000 in 2014, which was mostly federal funds.

John Hope, a fixture in Providence since 1929, has been battered by negative headlines for a number of years. But Williams, D-Providence, has insisted she is working to fix the problems there and dismissed critics who have cast blame on her.

The report laid out a long list of additional concerns related to John Hope, including its “unstable management” with “frequent turnover” among staff and board members. It also said John Hope has defaulted on a $50,000 loan from the city of Providence.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram