Fall River woman sentenced in 2015 homicide

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) – Twelve to 18 years. That’s the prison sentence a Fall River woman will have to serve in connection with a 2015 homicide case.
Adrienne Brown was sentenced for stabbing to death Brian Jones, 30, outside of her Third Street home May 30, 2015.
Brown – who was initially charged with murder – was convicted last month of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the case.
Brown claimed she acted in self-defense.
