Fall River woman sentenced in 2015 homicide

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) – Twelve to 18 years. That’s the prison sentence a Fall River woman will have to serve in connection with a 2015 homicide case.

Adrienne Brown was sentenced for stabbing to death Brian Jones, 30, outside of her Third Street home May 30, 2015.

Brown – who was initially charged with murder – was convicted last month of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the case.

Brown claimed she acted in self-defense.

Adrienne Brown sentenced to 12-18 yrs in prison for 2015 stabbing death of Brian Jones. She was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. @wpri12 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 3, 2017

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado is covering today’s sentencing. She’ll have more on the case tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.