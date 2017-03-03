Jurors to tour shooting site in Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Day three of former Patriot’s player Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial is set for Friday.

The jury is scheduled to go on a tour of the site where two men were gunned down in 2012.

The judge told jurors they will be visiting three or four key locations in the case, including the crime scene and the nightclub where it all began.

Testimony will then resume in court later on Friday.

On Thursday, jurors heard from the Boston police officers who where the first to arrive on scene the night of the double murder.

The jury also saw crime scene photos and heard graphic descriptions of the killings.

One first responder said when he arrived on the scene, both Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were lying lifeless in the front of the car.

A third man, who survived his injuries, was found outside the car.

The defense argued that Boston police mishandled the victim’s bodies and contaminated evidence by allowing a street sweeper to pass by the crime scene and by covering the bodies to allow for privacy.

The prosecution says Hernandez murdered the men after one of them bumped into him inside the club, causing him to spill his drink. The defense says Hernandez’s friend committed the murders, over a drug deal gone wrong, and lied to save himself.