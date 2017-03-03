Newsmakers 3/3/2017: URI President Dr. David Dooley, Political Roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: President of the University of Rhode Island, Dr. David Dooley. Gov. Gina Raimondo has proposed a plan to give two years of college tuition to Rhode Island students. Dooley discusses what that would mean to his campus and says it will likely only increase enrollment by 200 students. He also weighs in on President Trump’s immigration policies and state funding for public higher education.

Then on the second half Lisa Pelosi and Joe Fleming join Tim White and Ted Nesi for a political roundtable. They breakdown the President’s speech to congress and the latest wrinkle in the Russia controversy.