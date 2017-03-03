Providence gears up to be first city in RI to enforce ‘Don’t Block the Box’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gridlockers beware. Blocking an intersection could cost you big bucks in the city of Providence.

The new state law dubbed ‘Don’t Block the Box’ went into effect at the start of the year. Now, Providence is preparing to be the first in the state to enforce it, posting warning signs for drivers.

The city plans to enforce the law at the following intersections in the near future, with more to follow.

Dave Gavitt Way and Broadway, just off Route 95 by downtown

Cranston Street and Potters Avenue in the West End, off the Route 6-10 Connector

Memorial Boulevard and Exchange Street near Kennedy Plaza

Drivers who block cross traffic at certain city intersection when the light turns red may be fined $100 for a first offense, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.

Providence police have not yet revealed how they plan to enforce the law, be it through traffic cameras or traffic stops. They expect to release more information sometime next week.