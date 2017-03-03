Providence police investigating Broad St shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) Providence Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that happened Thursday night.

The victim was found lying outside of a vehicle that hit a building on Broad St around 9:00 p.m.

Providence police say they were alerted by witnesses at Broad St and Whitmarsh St saying a person had been shot.

The victim was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officials say he was taken into surgery for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Officers later stopped a possible suspect vehicle where several people were detained for questioning.

It is not clear if any of them will be facing charges.

The building inspector was called in to look at the building that was struck. No word yet on the extent of damages to the building.