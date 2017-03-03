Rattles recalled after reports of children gagging on small parts

ATLANTA (WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents to a rattle recall. Some plastic Oball Rattles can break and pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far, Kids II, the rattle’s manufacturer, has gotten 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking and releasing the small beads inside.

Three of those reports involved children gagging on the beads.

The recall only affects the blue, pink, green and orange rattles with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.

The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and Walgreens.com from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

The CPSC says consumers should take the rattles away from children immediately and contact the company to receive a full refund.

To contact Kids II, call 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Ryobi Electric Jet Fan Blowers



One World Technologies is recalling Ryobi Electric Jet Fan Blowers.

According to the CPSC, the plastic fan inside the blower can break, causing the fan blades to be discharged from either end of the blower tube, posing a laceration hazard.

The manufacturer has received reports about more than 10,000 incidents, including reports of 25 minor injuries, such as lacerations to the face, hands, and legs from fan blade pieces.

The recall involves the 8 amp blower with model number RY42102 and a serial number between EU15401D170001 and EU16239N999999. The model and serial numbers are printed on the data label on the bottom of the blower.

The blowers were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide, in Canada and Mexico, and online from December 2015 through December 2016 for about $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric blowers and contact One World Technologies for a free replacement.

Call One World Technologies at 800-860-4050 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.ryobitools.com and click on “Important Recall Notice” for more information.

Philips Metal Halide Lamps

Philips lighting is expanding its recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards.

According to the CPSC, the outer bulbs can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from lamps, posing a fire and laceration hazard.

The expanded recall affects 256,000 units, adding to the 87,000 recalled on May 24, 2016.

This expanded recall involves Philips Energy Advantage Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps model CDM330 manufactured from May 2011 through March 2014. They are designed as energy efficient replacements for traditional 400W quartz metal halide lamps installed in magnetic ballasts and intended for use in high-ceiling industrial, retail and commercial applications.

The lamps were sold at electrical supply distributors, including Grainger, Rexel and Voss from May 2011 through August 2014 for about $40. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and contact Philips for a free replacement.

To contact Philips Lighting toll-free call 866-253-5503 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ceramicmh@philips.com or online at www.philips.com and click on “For Professionals” and then “Recalls” for more information.

Pier 1 Imports Glass Knobs

Pier 1 imports is recalling several styles of glass knobs, which can break while in use, posing a risk of laceration.

About 363,000 units in the U.S. and anoterh 41,000 in Canada are included in the recall.

The knobs – which are commonly used with dressers, cabinets, and small drawers – have a metal stem affixed to one side and were sold in 26 styles.

According to the CPSC, Pier 1 has received six incident reports, including two lacerations injuries from a broken glass knob.

The knobs were sold at Pier 1 stores and online from Aug. 2010 to Feb. 2016 for between $5 and $14.

Consumers should immediately stop using the knobs and return them to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Contact Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday, or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Fusia Szechuan Stir Fry

Versa Marketing Inc. is recalling 4,089 cases of Fusia Szechuan Stir Fry because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

The product was distributed in Aldi stores, have a net weight of 21 oz (595 grams), UPC code 041498-178864, and Best by date 6-14-18

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was a result of product being tested at retail by the State of Florida which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased distribution of the product and the company and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue its investigation as to what caused the problem. The FDA said the company is fully cooperating.

Consumers who purchased the product are urged not to consume this product, and throw it away. Consumer requiring refunds or with questions may contact the company at 1-877-228-6814, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.