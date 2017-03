The 24th Annual Rhode Island RV & Camping Show & Sale is back at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

More than 125 RVs are on display under one roof from a variety of New England Dealers, ranging from $10,000-$300,000, meeting every family’s budget. Never seen before RV models are also featured at the show.

More than 10,000 RV and camping enthusiasts will attend this 3 day show.

Show Hours:

Friday 1:00p-9:00p

Saturday 10:00a-8:00p

Sunday 11:00a-5:00p

