Tom Brady has inspiring message for prospective NFL players

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — When Tom Brady took part in the NFL Scouting Combine back in 2000, he wasn’t viewed as much of a prospect.

Seventeen years, seven Super Bowl appearances and twelve Pro Bowl selections later, the future Hall-of-Famer adorned his combine t-shirt to inspire those participating in this year’s event.

The NFL Scouting Combine – being held this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – puts college football players through a series of physical and mental tests in front of the league’s coaches, scouts, and general managers.

Brady – who was later selected by the Patriots as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft – wasn’t perceived as someone who could start in the NFL, much less succeed at such a high level.

In a social media post on Friday, he reflected on the criticisms he faced and the importance of hard work and having the right attitude.

View the post below: