Cold temps complicate building fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters had to contend with some frigid temperatures while battling a fire in a three-story home Saturday morning.

With temperatures barely breaking 20, firefighters responded to 84 Stetson Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a fire in the attic. District Chief Kevin Blythe told Eyewitness News that the first units to the scene saw heavy fire coming out of the peak of the roof.

Firefighters evacuated all five residents, including an elderly woman and an 11 year-old child, and got to work putting it out. But the flames weren’t the only problem.

“Cold weather contributes to this type of accident,” Blythe said. “We’re lucky we didn’t have anybody fall. As you can see there’s a bunch of ice around here and we had to salt it to keep people safe.”

Some of their equipment also froze, including one pump that repeatedly stopped.

Blythe said it appears a heating unit in the attic could be the source of the fire and believe it was accidental. The fire damage was confined to the top of the home but there was water damage to the first and second floors as well.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and one of the residents also went to the hospital to be checked out later in the morning.