Coventry police arrest 4 in bank fraud investigation

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police have arrested four people as part of a bank fraud investigation.

Police say they received a call from a local bank claiming there was a discrepancy in information from a female customer attempting a withdrawal.

Patrol officers later located four people in the parking lot with New York license plates.

The officers say they were attempting to withdraw thousands of dollars using fake ID’s.

All four suspects are from Brooklyn, New York.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

Allister Sylvester, 31

Collin Thompson, 34

Monique Ellington, 33

Ana Oppenheimer, 35

Detectives say the investigation will continue and that they believe numerous other banking locations were targeted by the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Coventry Police Detective Division at (401) 822-6228 or email mblair@coventrypd.org.