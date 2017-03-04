Cranston police make discovery during missing ACI inmate search

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While the search continues for the ACI inmate who is missing after he left from a work detail, Cranston police managed to make a big discovery at a local home.

Three people are now facing charges after police found Fentanyl and marijuana.

According to police, 16 marijuana plants were found growing inside a Cranston home.

Those plants, along with two pound of marijuana and a half a kilogram of suspected Fentanyl were discovered while police searched for 44-year-old Rony Martinez Pereyra.

“We’re still looking for him at this time. He is a criminal that has had weapons on him before so we’re taking it pretty seriously and doing our best to find him,” said Cranston Police Captain Gerard Carnevale.

Police say they have been hunting for Martinez-Pereyra since he walked away from a minimum security work detail on the Department of Corrections grounds on Thursday.

Martinez-Pereyra was serving three years for drug and weapons-related charges.

The search brought police to the suspect’s girlfriend’s Lawrence Street home where they uncovered what they believe was a major drug distribution operation.

As a result, 42-year-old Yuderka Fernandez and her parents, 61-year-old Virgen Fernandez and 63-year-old Francisco Fernandez-Garcia all face drug charges.

Captain Gerard Carnevale says, ” We have on a daily basis a lot of overdoses and people dying, so to get this off the streets of Cranston and Rhode Island is very important.”

Police say the search for Martinez-Pereyra will continue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cranston police.