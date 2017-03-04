RIPTA detours in Pawtucket for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — RIPTA has announced detours for seven bus routes in Pawtucket on March 4, 2017 to accommodate the St. Patrick’s Day Parade between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Roosevelt Avenue will also be closed during this time.

The seven routes are 1, 71, 72, 75, 76, 78, and the R-Line.

According to RIPTA, these routes will pick up and drop off passengers on Goff Street along the chain link fence between Commerce and Pine Streets (just after Armando & Son’s Meat Market). The buses will also not stop at the Pawtucket Transit Center between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm on March 4 TH .

The following are the detours for the seven buses Saturday:

Route 1 (Eddy/Hope/Benefit): Northbound: Trips into downtown Pawtucket will travel regular route to George Street, left onto Cedar Street, right onto Pine Street, and then right onto Goff Street. Passengers will board and alight during this time on Goff Street between Commerce and Pine Streets (along the chain link fence just after Armando & Son’s Meat Market). Trips continuing to South Attleboro with then turn right onto Dexter Street, continue on to Park Place West through to George Street, left onto the I-95 North on-ramp, right at the Broadway Exit and then resume regular route.

Route 71 (Broad Street): Inbound: Trips into downtown Pawtucket will travel regular route to Broad and Goff Streets, then right onto Goff Street, left onto Dexter Street, right onto Bayley Street, right onto Pine Street, and then right onto Goff Street. Passengers will board and alight during this time on Goff Street between Commerce and Pine Streets (along the chain link fence just after Armando & Son's Meat Market). Trips will turn right onto Dexter Street and then resume regular route.

Inbound trips leaving Job Lot will travel the regular route to the intersection of Pawtucket Avenue and George Street, left onto George Street, left onto Cedar Street, right onto Pine Street, and then right onto Goff Street. Passengers will board and alight during this time on Goff Street between Commerce and Pine Streets (along the chain link fence just after Armando & Son's Meat Market).

Outbound: Trips leaving downtown Pawtucket will leave via Goff Street, left onto Broad Street, and then resume regular route.

Route 72 (Weeden/Central Falls): Inbound: Trips into downtown Pawtucket will travel regular route to Goff and Dexter Streets, right onto Bayley Street, right onto Pine Street, and then right onto Goff Street. Passengers will board and alight during this time on Goff Street between Commerce and Pine Streets (along the chain link fence just after Armando & Son's Meat Market).

Outbound: Trips leaving downtown Pawtucket will leave Goff Street via a left onto Dexter Street and then resume regular route.

Route 75 (Dexter/Lincoln Mall): Inbound: Trips into downtown Pawtucket will travel the regular route to Dexter and Goff Streets, right onto Bayley Street, right onto Pine Street, and then right onto Goff Street. Passengers will board and alight during this time on Goff Street between Commerce and Pine Streets (along the chain link fence just after Armando & Son's Meat Market).

