Two women hospitalized after falling, spending night outside

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two elderly women have been hospitalized after apparently falling outside a Barrington home Friday night and being stuck out in frigid temperatures overnight.

Police Chief John LaCross told Eyewitness News that a neighbor discovered the two women outside the Opechee Drive home Saturday morning. LaCross said that it appears that they were returning to the home sometime Friday night and both fell in the driveway. It’s not clear exactly what time that occurred, but they were not able to get inside and were stranded outside until being noticed Saturday.

LaCross said that both were taken to the hospital and it was his understanding that they were both in critical condition. He did not identify the two women.

Temperatures Saturday were not expected to get out of the 20s, and wind chills Saturday morning were in the single-digits.