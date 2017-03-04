Westerly teens found safe in New York City

Related Coverage Westerly PD looking for two missing teens

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Two teenagers from Westerly have been found safe after they were reported missing by their families Thursday afternoon.

16-year-old Khia Lake and 14-year-old Adrian Reno were located by police in New York City Saturday.

Westerly Police Captain Shawn Lacey tells Eyewitness News police were able to track the teens to a subway station off Broadway, where they were picked up by New York City police.

The teens are not facing any charges, but the investigation continues. Capt. Lacey says the teens will be interviewed by police upon their return back to Rhode Island.

This is not the first time Lake has run away from home. She was found in 2014 after being on the run for two weeks.