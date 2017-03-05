Central Falls police on scene of shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting in Central Falls.

Officers were called to the area of Earle and Crossman Streets.

It was in this area Eyewitness News cameras captured multiple evidence markers and crime scene tape.

Police confirmed there was a shooting with injuries, but they did not reveal the extent of those injuries nor did they say if they have any suspects in custody. The also did not reveal how many people were involved.

Police said it was a very active investigation.

BREAKING: Police confirm there was a shooting with injuries tonight in Central Falls. More at 11 on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hkTaVp3ccW — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 6, 2017

