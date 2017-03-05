Participants brave the chilly wind, freezing water for Special Olympics RI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – It was a chilly Sunday morning in March, but that didn’t stop this group from taking a dip in the cold ocean water for a good cause.

The 10th annual Special Olympics Torch Run Plunge took place at noon at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett.

WPRI-12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the event. Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, Anchor Mike Montecalvo, and Sports Director Yianni Kourakis accompanied participants by taking the plunge for another year.

In addition to the brave participants taking the cold plunge at noon, there are another group of “Super Plungers” who are there to plunge once an hour, every hour, for 24 hours. These participants aim to increase awareness and funding for the main Torch Run Plunge. Special Olympics Rhode Island is the only New England Program that sponsors a super plunge. These “Super Plungers” raised over $85,000 dollars.

As of 4 p.m., hours after the event, over $125,000 dollars had been raised by all plungers for Special Olympics Rhode Island.