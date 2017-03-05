Police nab 2 in Fall River armed robbery, chase

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two armed robbery suspects following a chase Sunday night.

According to Fall River Police Lt. Andrew Crook, an officer on patrol in the area of North Main Street saw a clerk run out of Marques Market around 8:10 p.m.

The clerk told the officer the store was just the target of an armed robbery.

Crook said the two suspects then led officers on a chase from Fall River into Freetown, where they were brought into custody.

Crook said the suspects were both male but names and ages weren’t immediately available.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.