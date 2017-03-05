Rally against anti-Semitism planned for Sunday afternoon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A gathering is planned in Providence Sunday afternoon to speak out against recent acts of anti-Semitism in Rhode Island and around the country.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Holocaust Memorial on the River Walk in Providence.

It is described as a “multi-faith, multi denominational” event.

Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to attend.

Last Monday, the Jewish Community Center on Elmgrove Avenue in Providence was evacuated after staff received a threatening phone call. Nothing was found and it was one of several threats against Jewish centers around the country that day.

Later in the week, Barrington police launched an investigation after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a sign along the East Bay Bike Path.