Tractor-trailer fire forces interstate closure near RI border

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WPRI) — The fire marshal is looking into the cause of a tractor-trailer fire that caused traffic to be diverted off Interstate 395 in Connecticut.

Travis Irons, operations manager for the Plainfield Fire Department, told Eyewitness News the incident happened about 6:43 p.m. at Exit 29 in Plainfield.

He said the truck’s trailer became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to separate the truck from the trailer and was unhurt.

The fire also sparked a small brush fire, Irons said.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m. However, state police kept the southbound lanes closed due to ice issues.

BREAKING: Tractor trailer on fire on route 395 in Plainfield CT, 30 min outside Providence @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pkLGtwZkWB — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) March 5, 2017

#cttraffic I395 S/B Plainfield Exit 29(old Exit 88)traffic being diverted off Exit 29 and re-entering at on ramp for TT fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/SMRJWxvVEV — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 6, 2017