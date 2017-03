LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – A Wareham man died Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Route 140 in Lakeville.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Route 140 North between Exits 8 and 9.

The victim, a 50 year-old Wareham man, was killed when his Toyota Camry ran off the road and struck a tree. Troopers have not yet determined what caused the crash.