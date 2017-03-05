Warwick man arrested after ramming girlfriend’s car, crashing into building

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man is facing several criminal charges after deliberately ramming his girlfriend’s car and then crashing into a bridal shop.

According to East Providence police, 27 year-old Ryan Dupois of Warwick deliberately crashed his car into his girlfriend’s car on Sutton Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday. His girlfriend and a friend of hers were inside the car at the time.

Lt. Thomas Rush told Eyewitness News that the two victims suffered “bumps and bruises” but did not need medical treatment.

Rush said Dupois fled that scene, still in his car, and minutes later crashed into Ana’s Bridal Boutique at 459 Warren Avenue. The crash caused some damage to the exterior of the building. It’s not clear why he crashed there, Rush said, noting that reconstruction on both crashes was not yet complete, but it could have been because his car was damaged in the first crash.

Police responding to that crash quickly realized that it was the same vehicle from the attack on Sutton Avenue. Dupois allegedly tried to flee that scene but was arrested. He suffered a minor foot injury in the process.

Dupois was charged with domestic felony assault, felony assault, and resisting arrest. He was held pending his arraignment Monday morning in Providence District Court.

In a post on their Facebook page, store staff wrote that the bridal shop will be closed until Wednesday, March 8, for repairs.