Warwick police respond to convenience store stabbing

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police responded to a Warwick pharmacy for a stabbing Sunday afternoon.

The report came in at about 3 p.m. from the Rite Aid at 1201 Warwick Avenue.

Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian was at the scene, where Warwick police say an 18-year-old female clerk at the Rite Aid was stabbed with a large knife by a 41-year-old male customer.

BREAKING: 18 year old victim in serious condition after being stabbed by man in his 40's inside this Rite Aid. Police say it appears random pic.twitter.com/UyuYyOxgaF — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 5, 2017

Warwick Police Detective Captain Jamie Calise tells Eyewitness News two co-workers of the convenience store came to the victim’s aid by intervening, and restraining the suspect until police arrived.

The victim was brought by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital with multiple stab wounds. At last check, she is in serious, but stable condition tonight.

Charges are pending against the suspect, who was taken into police custody, and transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Det. Capt. Jamie Calise would not release the suspect’s name at the scene of the stabbing, but did say he is a Massachusetts man who was reported missing last week. Eyewitness News observed a car being towed away from the scene, with the same license plate as a Westport man reported missing yesterday. Police have not yet confirmed the suspect is the same missing man.

Det. Capt. Jamie Calise says the attack appears to be random at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.