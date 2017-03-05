Woman killed when tree falls on her car in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are identifying a woman killed when a large tree fell on her car in Andover.

Massachusetts State Police say 58-year-old Elizabeth Roszkowski of North Reading had been the passenger of a 2007 Toyota Camry driving on Route 125 Saturday afternoon.

She was rushed to the hospital but died of her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and it’s still not clear what caused the tree to fall. But strong winds had been reported in the region during the day.

The accident closed the roadway for about two hours.