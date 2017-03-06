Hernandez jury dismissed for day as judge weighs motions

BOSTON (WPRI) — More police testimony was expected Monday as the murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez continues in Boston. However, before the jury even entered the courtroom, they were dismissed for the day.

According to WBZ in Boston, the judge told jurors “issues arose that I have to attend to outside of your presence.”

The CBS affiliate said the issue was related to expected testimony from a street sweeper who responding officers said they saw leaving the scene of the shooting.

Hernandez is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in July of 2012. Prosecutors allege he opened fire on their vehicle after a confrontation inside a Boston nightclub during which they said de Abreu bumped into Hernandez, spilling his drink. A third man was shot during the incident but survived.

Jurors in the case Friday viewed the scene where the two men were fatally shot in 2012. They also toured the Cure Lounge in Boston, where the initial confrontation is said to have occurred. They were also shown the Toyota 4Runner Hernandez and his former friend, Alexander Bradley, were in when the shooting occurred.

Hernandez’s lawyer said during opening statements that Bradley is the real killer. Bradley is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness against Hernandez.