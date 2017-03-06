Burrillville PD comes together to celebrate boy’s 10th birthday

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville boy was reunited with his local heroes to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Tyler Seddon first gained national attention while he was battling leukemia. On Monday, the Burrillville Police Department visited him to help celebrate his tenth birthday.

Officers met Tyler at school to give him a card saying that they will always have his back.

Tyler, now fully in remission, is a cornerback for the local football team. He dreams of being a police officer when he grows up.

“He’s not sick, which is incredible for us,” said Rachel Seddon, Tyler’s mom.

For years, Tyler had been fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

For his seventh birthday, Tyler’s mom, Rachel, asked local law enforcement to send her son birthday cards. But on March 6, 2014, he got so much more. Tyler was named Burrillville Police Chief for the day, as nearly 1000 men and women in uniform were part of a massive caravan to wish him a happy birthday in person.

Other officers from across the country and around the world sent pictures to show their support.