Department of Elderly Affairs offers fall prevention tips for seniors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among adults 65 and older, according to CDC data.

Officials believe that is what happened in Barrington, where 97-year-old twin sisters Martha Williams and Jean Haley were found dead by a neighbor.

“They were living independent lives [and] socializing with family,” explained Meghan Connelly, spokeswoman for the R.I. Department of Elderly Affairs.

“That’s what we like to see older people do,” she said.

Connelly offered these fall prevention tips to seniors:

Exercise to improve balance

Know what prescriptions cause dizziness

Have regular vision checks

Look for tripping hazards like loose rugs or electrical cords

More than half of all unintentional injury deaths among those 65 and older were caused by falls, CDC data shows.

“I think families just need to be comfortable about opening up that [safety] conversation in a very respectful manner,” said Connelly.

She also mentioned bringing up a medical alert system or asking if a senior family member needs a caregiver to help them out for a little bit every day.

According to Police Chief John LaCross, Williams was found face down in the driveway and Haley was face down in the garage at Haley’s Opechee Drive home Saturday morning.

LaCross said it appears that Williams may have fallen and then as Haley went to call for help, she fell as well. The cold temperatures also played a role in the tragedy.

In a statement released Monday, the family said the pair was an inspiration who had a great passion for life.