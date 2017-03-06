East Providence teacher arrested on domestic assault charge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence High School teacher and coach is facing domestic assault charges following an arrest over the weekend.

Police told Eyewitness News Michael Solitro, 36, is charged with domestic simple assault.

Police were called to Solitro’s residence on Leahy Street about 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a domestic assault.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman who was holding an ice pack to her face and a small amount of blood could be seen.

Police said probable cause at the scene resulted in Solitro’s arrest.

Eyewitness News has learned Solitro is a teacher and girls basketball coach at East Providence High School.

Superintendent Kathryn Crowley said Solitro “has been placed on paid administrative leave from both his teaching and coaching positions pending the police investigation.”