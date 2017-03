Thanks to Go Providence, Executive Chef Eddie Colace from Dublin Rose stopped by “The Rhode Show” kitchen on Monday morning to prepare Shepherd’s Pie and Bangers & Mash.

Ingredients:

Shepherd’s Pie

1 pound of ground beef 1 cup corn

1 cup mashed red bliss potatoes 1 cup gravy

1 each pepper

1 each onion

Bangers and Mash

1 pound of sausage links

1 cup mashed red bliss potatoes 1 cup gravy

1 each pepper 1 each onion

Method:

1. Combine all items in saute pan

2. Spoon mixture over heated mashed potato