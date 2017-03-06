Local delegation responds to President’s revised travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP/WPRI) — President Donald Trump on Monday signed a reworked version of his controversial travel ban Monday, aiming to withstand court challenges while still barring new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shutting down America’s refugee program.

Members of Rhode Island’s and Massachusetts’ Congressional delegation released the following statements about the new executive order.

“President Trump’s first attempt at a travel ban was a half-baked mess that did more harm than good. This new attempt to repackage it is still irrational, discriminatory, and counterproductive. It doesn’t make us safer but it does undermine American values and compromises our ability to fight terrorism. “Homeland Security assessments show this doesn’t make us safer. “The Trump Administration should focus on security measures that actually help protect our nation. “We must effectively vet and screen everyone who comes to the United States, regardless of their religion or country of origin. The President should work with Congress toward a more rational policy that will actually make us safer without undermining our principles.” -Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island

“After our courts rejected his first attempt, President Trump thinks he can repackage this un-American order. This version, just like the last, empowers terrorists to define America as the bad guy, pitting us against the world Muslim community. That makes us less safe, and it betrays who we have been as a nation since Roger Williams established religious freedom in Rhode Island nearly four hundred years ago.” -Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island

“After the last few days, it’s no surprise President Trump is trying to reset the news cycle. This executive order is a third-rate PR stunt that does nothing to make America safer. Since 9/11, not a single person from these six countries has carried out a terrorist attack in the United States.” “This is not a political issue. Several Republican national security experts have already said this strategy make us less safe. It makes it harder to collect intelligence. It makes it harder to recruit allies. It makes it harder to defeat ISIS.” “Keeping America safe requires a smart, targeted approach. That’s not what this is. This executive order is just as dangerous, cruel, unconstitutional, and immoral as the first Muslim Ban.” “Once again, President Trump is choosing fear over facts. Less than two months in, his policies are already making our country less safe.” – Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island

“Instead of making good on the now-empty rhetoric he offered Congress and the American people last week, President Trump today doubled down on fear, division and prejudice. His second attempt at a Muslim and refugee ban will not make our country safer – instead it will further sow global distrust and weaken the critical role the United States has long played in setting the bar for human rights. Closing American doors to our world’s most vulnerable will not mark a proud moment in this country’s history.” – Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts