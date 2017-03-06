Mother charged after leaving child on the side of the road

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to allegedly leaving her 11-year-old boy on the side of the road in Mattapoisett.

Officials said on Friday night, a resident on Mattapoisett Neck Road opened their door to a young boy asking for a ride to New Bedford.

The resident brought the boy, who was not wearing gloves or a hat, in from the cold and called police.

Upon arrival, police found the boy visibly upset.

He explained to the officials that his mother, Marina Johnson, was angry with him because he always “acts up.” She told him to get out of the car and close the door behind him. When he followed directions, his mother sped off, the boy said.

The boy also explained that he, his mother and his brother had been living in a shelter in Mattapooisset after their house burned down a few weeks ago.

Police were able to locate Johnson, who was found operating a stolen vehicle.

She was charged with Reckless Endangerment of a child under 18, a misdemeanor and Abandonment of a child without support, a felony.

Johnson had another son, age 8, in the car at the time. Both children have been placed in foster care.