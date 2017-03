NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Newport Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for shoplifting.

Police posted two surveillance photos of the woman to their Twitter account Monday.

She is accused of stealing from Newport’s Walmart on February 11, 2017.

Police also posted a surveillance photo of the dark-colored SUV they believe she was driving when she left the store.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Newport Police Department.

NPD Detectives need your help! Shoplifting suspect depicted here. Email detectives at pwalsh@cityofnewport.com, or call 401-845-5775. pic.twitter.com/ms8mW5jPS9 — Newport, RI Police (@NewportRIPolice) March 6, 2017