North Smithfield bridge to be replaced

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – The replacement of the structurally deficient Central Street Bridge is set to begin in March.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge, which carries traffic over Route 146 near the Massachusetts boarder, starting on March 20th.

Shortly after the bridge closes, RIDOT will close Route 146 during the overnight hours, in order to safely demolish the old bridge.

The bridge will stay closed until late fall.

The project is expected to be finished in the Spring of 2018.