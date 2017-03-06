Pawtucket police give shelter to homeless sax player

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It wasn’t just cold early Sunday morning, it was downright dangerous. That is why Pawtucket police say they offered to let a homeless saxophone player sleep in the lobby of police headquarters. In return, the man serenaded the officers.

Police said officers found the man – named Mark – sleeping at a bus stop a little after midnight Sunday.

“The temperature was 12 degrees Fahrenheit not including the windchill effect. Our officers convinced Mark to come out of the cold and stay the night in our front lobby,” police said on the department’s Facebook page.

Mark told police he was a musician but had fallen on hard times. Now, he plays in public and hopes for donations.

“Mark confided that his dream is to get work playing with a band again,” police said.

When officers noticed he had a saxophone with him, they asked him to play something for them.

“He played ‘On the Sunny Side of the Street’, such an optimistic tune,” police said. “Mark, we’re hoping you find the sunny side of the street.”

With Mark’s permission, police posted the song on Facebook, and it’s since been shared hundreds of times.