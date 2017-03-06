Police: Suspect confessed to stabbing drug store employee

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say the Westport man who allegedly stabbed a teenager inside a Warwick drug store Sunday confessed to the crime and told police he was suffering from depression and contemplating suicide.

A judge ordered Jacob Gallant, 41, to undergo a competency evaluation and be placed on suicide watch at his arraignment Monday morning. Gallant is accused of randomly attacking an 18-year-old woman who was working at the Rite Aid at 1201 Warwick Avenue on Sunday. He’s charged with felony assault with intent to murder.

Warwick’s police chief, Col. Stephen McCartney, called the alleged crime “inexplicable” in an interview on Monday, detailing some of the events surrounding Sunday’s stabbing. He said the teenage employee, who was working in one of the store’s aisles, was stabbed at least eight times and appeared have life-threatening injuries on the scene. McCartney said she underwent surgery at Rhode Island Hospital and was in serious but stable condition at last check.

McCartney said Gallant, who appeared “calm and composed” after being arrested by police, was reported missing by his brother in Westport on Saturday after he didn’t show up to work. Gallant later told police he was upset because his grandmother had died, and he found out that he would not longer be able to live at her home. He told police he then drove to Baltimore, stayed in a hotel where he contemplated suicide, and woke up the next day apparently angry that he was still alive. He traveled back to New England.

“During his travel north, he decided to stop off at a Walmart store and he bought a butcher knife,” McCartney said. “The indication was that he was very angry, and that anybody that he came in contact with, he may do harm to that person.”

Police say Gallant did not know his victim.

“What appears to be a senseless attack on an innocent, defenseless employee of Rite Aid….there’s just no rationale for it whatsoever,” Col. McCartney said.

McCartney credited another store employee and a customer with intervening in the attack. Police found the two people struggling with Gallant when they first arrived on scene.

“Their intervention saved her life,” McCartney said. Police plan to release her name and the names of the two civilians on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid declined to comment on the attack.

Gallant will be held on $100,000 bail during his competency evaluation, after which he will be re-arraigned on March 20. Police said Gallant has no prior criminal record.

