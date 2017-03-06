‘Soy-nut’ butter recalled for E.coli risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A brand of peanut butter substitute — known as “soy-nut butter” — is being recalled due to it possibly being linked to E.coli illness, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a recall warning notice this weekend.

SoyNut Butter Company is recalling batches of their “I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter” with “best by” dates of 08-31-18 and 08-31-18.

The butter was distributed in Rhode Island, and the health department has been working to make sure it’s taken off shelves.

More Details: Recall Information at The SoyNut Butter Company

Consumers must not consume the product and to take it back to the store for a full refund.

According to the company, the butter of concern was distributed in 15-ounce plastic jars (“best by” dates of 07-05-18, 08-30-18, 08-21-18), individual portion cups (“best by” 08-08-18), and 4-pound plastic tubs (“best by” 07-25-18 and 11-16-18). The company is investigating the supply chain

As of Friday, no illnesses had been reported in Rhode Island in association with the recall.

Any further questions can be directed to the company at (800) 288-1012, during regular business hours Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.