St. William Parish to close in April

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Diocese of Providence has announced that the St. William Parish will closing indefinitely.

According to the Diocese, the last mass at St. William Church will be on Easter Sunday.

The close comes after “a steady and sharp decline” in parishioners and increasing debt, said the Diocese.

“The demographics of that neighborhood has changed and it’s been diminishing for several years,” explained Father Robert Marciano at St. Kevin’s Church.

About 500 families were registered at St. William’s in 2016. Three years earlier, 850 families were a part of the parish.

Seeing financial stability slip away is also a tell-tale sign that a parish is at risk, said Father Marciano.

St. William’s faces over $200,000 in accounts payable, with less than $13,000 in reserves.

The Diocese projected the parish could be out of money by the end of this month.

“The closing of a church is always a moment of sadness, but also an opportunity for renewed prayer and reflection,” said Bishop Thomas J. Tobin in a statement.

“Fortunately the parishioners fo St. William’s have several other outstanding churches in the area where their spiritual needs will be adequately met,” he added.