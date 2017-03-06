Technical issue releases 100s of Providence retirees’ social security numbers

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — A printing technical issue caused hundreds of retired Providence city employees’ social security numbers to be mistakenly mailed to unrelated retirees, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Providence City Communications Director Emily Crowell said the problem impacted 1095-C forms mailed to city employees who retired before the age of 65.

“This technical issue affected 353 pre-65 retirees,” Crowell said. “The issue caused a limited number of retirees to be listed as beneficiaries on the forms of another unrelated retiree.”

Crowell said corrected forms and a letter of explanation will be going out to the retirees who “out of an abundance of caution” will be given the opportunity to enroll in free credit monitoring for 24 months.

According to Crowell the credit monitoring cost is $4.75 a month per person, which could add up to more than $40,000.

Tonight at 6, Target 12 hears from a retired police officer who was shocked to find a stranger’s name and social security number on his 1095-C form. We also reached out the woman whose social was mistakenly revealed.

