UHIP data conversion reveals citizens’ personal information

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to a problem converting data in the course of migrating to the United Healthcare Infrastructure Project, or UHIP, personal information may have been accidentally disclosed in tax forms the state must send out, according to the Rhode Island Office of Health and Human Services.

The personal information was contained in 1095-B tax forms that the state is required to send as a Medicaid provider. A representative for the OHHS said Monday afternoon they’re reaching out directly to the approximately 1,100 customers affected and sending out corrected tax forms.

