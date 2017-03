Anyone who has ever suffered from or known someone who has suffered from diabetes knows it can affect various parts of the body and the feet are no exception.

Dr. Brian Pontarelli and Dr. David Ruggiero from RI Footcare joined the Rhode Show today to talk about Diabetes and Footcare and what you need to know.

For more information go to http://www.rifootcare.com

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »