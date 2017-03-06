Warwick stabbing suspect due in court

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Westport, Mass. man accused of randomly attacking a teenager working in a Warwick pharmacy Sunday is due in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

Jacob Gallant, 41, is expected to be arraigned during the morning session. However, police have not yet released the charges he’ll face.

Warwick Police Lt. Joseph Petrarca said Gallant stabbed an 18-year-old Rite Aid employee while she was loading the cooler at the store located at 1201 Warwick Avenue.

Warwick Police Det. Capt. Jamie Calise said Sunday the attack appeared random and there was no known relationship between the two.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. At last word, she was in serious, but stable, condition.

Gallant was reported missing by family members early Saturday. Westport police told Eyewitness News Gallant had no prior criminal record.

