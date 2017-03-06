Watch out: Fake ‘movie money’ spreading to Woonsocket, say police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — You must examine cash closely, local law enforcement is warning.

Woonsocket police said Monday they’d had one report recently of a delivery driver being given so-called “motion picture money.” It looks very similar to the real thing, but reveals its purpose all too well on its face: “This Note Is Not Legal,” printed in a bottom left corner, and instead of “The United States of America,” it reads “For Motion Picture Use Only,” among other clues.

It’s good enough to fool the corner of a film camera’s eye — or a human who doesn’t give it a second look among real bills.

The crime is spreading: WPRI.com has reported incidents last month, back in October, in December, and more than a year ago, from New Bedford to Providence.

The paper bills are sold online for little more than the cost of printing a piece of paper, but with the intent of using them as movie props — when a high-rolling screen character might be dropping some large bills in a fictional crime, for example.

Passing them off as real legal tender for an actual transaction, of course, is illegal.

Police continue to investigate the passing of the bogus bills and search for suspects in the crimes.