A year after Dorian’s death, his #DStrong legacy lives on

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Pictures decorate every inch of Melissa Murray’s Westerly home, including black and white images taken March 8, 2016.

That was her son’s last day on earth. The poignant photos capture the final moments of Dorian Murray’s 4-year battle with cancer.

“There are a lot of pictures of Dorian here and I love them and I’m not going to change that. But, sometimes it’s hard for me to see these photos and remember the days where it was, you know, laughing and smiling and just knowing that that’s gone,” said Murray, Dorian’s mom.

In the months and weeks leading up to his death, Dorian Murray inspired the world with his #DStrong message.

His dying wish was to become famous and through the power of social media, his wish came true as his message of strength and hope spread around the world.

Now, ahead of Dorian’s “angel-versary,” his mom tells Eyewitness News while it’s been difficult without him, his legacy continues to change lives.

“Up and down, you know. I have good days and bad days and, of course, as Dorian’s angel-versary approaches tomorrow, it’s been a struggle. But, again, the foundation just really keeps me grounded,” Murray said.

In the year since Dorian’s death, the Dorian J. Murray Foundation has helped countless families whose children are battling pediatric cancer.

“We are really excited to have donated $10,000 last year to The Tomorrow Fund. This year, we have committed $25,000 to St. Baldrick’s to support some new and cutting-edge research for finding better cures,” Murray said. “That’s what he wanted to do. He just wanted to help, you know, and when people do something good for him, you are continuing to help fight,”

Murray said through the foundation and the #DStrong movement, Dorian stays present in her life.

“When I find myself going into sadness or depression, I really just remind myself that the foundation is so important and Dorian would want me to be successful. So, that brings me back and I stay focused,” she said.

A Dorian Murray license plate is in the works and will likely be available for pre-order in the early spring.